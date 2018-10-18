October students of the month

Wayne State College and The Wayne Herald are featuring students of the month each month. Look for students you may know and congratulate them on a job well done!

Tyler Gilliland: Tyler Gilliland is a senior at Wayne Community Schools. As a senior, Tyler serves as the FFA President. In this role, he leads the chapter in "big picture thinking.” He welcomes ALL students to the Chapter. Mr. Gilliland truly believes in the future of ag and has a goal to be a dairy nutritionist. He was nominated by Diana Davis and Toni Rasmussen. Tyler is the son of Terry and Shelley Gilliland.

Nyla Bolles: Nyla Bolles is a 5th grader at Wayne Elementary. Nyla routinely displays respect to classmates, demonstrates self-control and is a positive example for her classmates - these are the core beliefs in elementary PE. Nyla’s positive attitude and smiling face help brighten our school. She is a leader among her classmates in both performance and attitude. She was nominated by Brad Hoskins. Nyla is the daughter of Jessica and Damon Bolles.

Katie Bathke: Katie Bathke is a senior at Allen Consolidated School. Katie has displayed an incredible work ethic since the start of the new school year. She has a willingness to learn and takes it upon herself to improve every day. She was nominated by the Allen staff members. Katie is the daughter of Mark & Cristy Bathke.

Trent Lubberstedt: Trent Lubberstedt is a senior at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge High School. Trent is an amazing individual! He is always seeking to improve and does not shy away from challenges. Trent possesses a level of persistence in his academics that serves as a model for other students.Trent is respectful and helpful to everyone and is a true fan of our student body. He was nominated by Mrs. Groene. Trent is the son of Darin and Mari Lubberstedt.

Skylar Swanson: Skylar Swanson is a 6th grader at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge Middle School. Skylar is an overall model student! She works hard each and every day. Skylar truly understands that school is important and really wants to do well. Skylar is a friend to many in our school. She was nominated by Mrs. Hall. Skylar is the daughter of Jacob and Mandi Swanson.

Jessica Borg: Jessica Borg is a senior at Wakefield Schools. Jessica is an excellent student with a GPA of 4.0. She is a leader both in and out of the classroom. She is involved in many activities. Her selflessness and positive support of the volleyball team in spite of an injury that has taken her out of the entire season are just a few of the reasons she is being nominated. She was nominated by the Wakefield faculty. Jessica is the daughter of Joey and Iris Borg.

Angel Martin: Angel Martin is a 2nd grader at Wakefield Elementary. Angel is one of those "all day, everyday" kind of kids who does what is expected of him. He works hard and is a great helper to his classmates. Angel is also very polite and courteous to all staff and students. He was nominated by Sara Schlickbernd. Angels's parents are Juan and Brenda Martin.

Myles Kampa: Myles Kampa is a 7th grader at Winside High School. Myles is a very kind and pleasant student who is often found performing “random acts of kindness.” He always demonstrated courtesy by happily greeting staff and peers. We appreciate his positive leadership. He was nominated by the Winside staff. Myles is the son of Anthony and Sheila Kampa.

Mason Edwards: Mason Edwards is a 4th grader at Winside Elementary School. Mason is a caring student who enjoys helping others. He is always eager to participate and "lends a helping hand" whenever it is needed. We appreciate Mason’s kindhearted demeanor. He was nominated by the Winside staff. Mason is the son of Justin and Robin Edwards.

Audrey Lutter: Audrey Lutter is a 3rd grader at St. Mary's Catholic School. Audrey is a great role model. She is a studious person. Audrey encourages everyone and offers help when she can! Audrey is the daughter of Jim and Beth Lutter.