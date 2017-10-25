October Students of the Month

Wayne State College and The Wayne Herald are featuring students of the month each month. Look for students you may know and congratulate them on a job well done!

Colston Starzl: The son of Josh and Colleen Starzl, Colston is a 1st grader at Wayne Elementary School. His nominators commented on how Colston works hard to be both a good student and good friend. Colston goes out of his way to help a classmate and he does so with a happy heart and a smile on his face.

Emily Eilers: A freshman at Wayne High School, Emily Eilers was recognized for numerous reasons including her STEM competition national award. She was awarded as one of the top 300 in the nation from the Broadcom Masters and Society for Science in Washington D.C. Emily is the daughter of Erin and Mindi Eilers. In addition to her interest in the sciences, Emily also particpates in choir and took part in junior high sports.

Anna Kaup: Anna excels academically in all subject areas and strives to do her best, according to her nominator. The 6th grade St. Mary's Student is eager to further her knowledge and understanding. Mike and Teresa Kaup are her parents. Anna's nominator also said that she is a leader in the school, always willing ot help staff and students whenever needed. Anna is busy with volleyball and helping with booster club activities along with being an active member of the St. Mary's Parish outside of school. She is involved in the Christmas program and Spring Fling at school as well as being a lunch server, teacher's assistant, song leader and a reader.

Diana Rivera: Diana, a junior at Allen Consolidated Schools, was nominated for several reasons including being a dedicated student and hard worker. Her nominator commented on how she is always ready to help others in need, be that scholastically or socially. Diana is the daughter of Nahemi Rivera. She is involved in One-Act, the school's musical, choir, journalism. She is a teacher's aide and a student mentor.

Dylan Brogren: Dylan Brogren was nominated for being a positive student who is active in school activities. The Winside senior is the son of Steven and Lori Brogren. His nominator said Dylan is friendly, helpful to peers and staff and that he volunteers his time. According to his nominator, Dylan is reliable and delivers the pledge over the high school intercom every day.

Makinley Jensen: Makinley, a 2nd grader at Winside, was nominated for beign a very positive, kind and helpful student. Her nominators said that it's not unusual to find her holding a door for students and staff. Makinley is the daughter of Mark and Monica Jensen. She always has a smile and is encouraging her classmates. Makinley enjoys school and is very active. She enjoys outdoor activities, especially horseback riding, fishing, running and riding her bike.

Benjamin Patefield: Benjamin, a kindergartener at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, was nominated for always doing his best and settting an example for the students. He is always listening, following directions and showing good character his nominator said. Benjamin is the son of Emily and David Patefield. His nominator said that he treats others with kindness and takes great pride in his work. The nominator went on to say that he is an "amazing little boy who will go far."

Katelyn Pehrson: Freshman Katelyn Pehrson was nominated for being a kind-hearted student who is thriving inside and out of the classroom. The Laurel-Concord-Coleridge student was described as friendly to fellow students and respectful to staff members at LCC. She is the daughter of Jon and Sara Perhson. Outside of school, Katelyn is is involved in 4-H, gymnastics and youth group. In school, she participates in FBLA, FFA and track. Her nominator commented on her positive and humble attitude, saying it was reflected in her actions and that her joy is contagious and refreshing.

**Wakefield Schools chose not to particpate this month**