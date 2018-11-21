November Students of the Month

Wayne State College and The Wayne Herald are featuring students of the month each month. Look for students you may know and congratulate them on a job well done!

Angelica Zavala is a senior at Wayne High School. Angelica translates for me in my math class with three students that speak little to no English. She is eager to help and is very good at explaining the material to the students. She is also involved in Art Club at school. She was nominated by Ms. Gilliland. Angelica's parents are Alicia Garcia and Jesus Zavala.

Ceilus Ibarra is a sixth grader at Wayne Elementary School.

Ceilus is an extremely hard worker that always does his best. He is always kind to others and includes everyone. He is polite, courteous and respectful to adults and students. He is involved in Band in school. He was nominated by Joyce Hoskins. Ceilus' parents are Guadalupe Ibarra and Aurora Valenzuela.

Cole Woodward is a sophomore at Allen. Cole has worked very hard at improving his skills and abilities in welding class. He has taken what he has learned and began to apply it outside of the classroom by completing projects for local community members. He is involved in FFA, football, One-Act and band. He was nominated by Josh Batenhorst. Cole is the son of Kevin and Stacey Woodward.

Kolten Settje is a fifth grader at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge Middle School. Kolten is more than willing to go the extra mile to make our school better. He can be counted on to do the little things to learn and improve himself. Kolten is terrifically organized and is an amazing friend to many! He loves school and it shows! He was nominated by Mrs. Amy Hall. Kolten is the son of Grant and Brandi Settje.

Olivia Kahn is a third grader at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge Elementary School. Olivia is consistently kind and considerate to all. She has friendly and encouraging words to anyone who might need a little boost. Olivia has a positive effect on the classroom environment. She is a role model for hard work and perseverance! She was nominated by Mrs. Denise Kinkaid. Olivia is the daughter of Scott and Charity Kahn.

Andrea Lopez is an eighth grader at Wakefield. Andrea is an excellent student both in and out of the classroom. She is a positive influence and very respectful. Qualities that set Andrea apart from others are her extreme willingness to help others succeed in the classroom and the self-motivation she demonstrates by working hard and giving her best at all times. She leads by example and is a great role model for her peers. She was nominated by the Wakefield 7-12 faculty. Andrea is the daughter of Oscar and Luz Lopez.

Joaquin Chavez is a sixth grader at Wakefield Community Schools. He is in band, chorus, and student council president. Joaquin is always positive and has a smile on his face. He is a hard worker and always does his best! He was nominated by Deb Nicholson.

Harlie Wylie is a sophomore at Winside High School. Harlie is a positive participant in many activities at Winside, including sports, YLC, quiz bowl, One-Act, Spring Play and band. She is caring and polite to peers and staff. Harlie volunteers to help whenever the opportunity arises. She was nominated by the Winside staff. Harlie is the daughter of Misty Wylie & Michael Damme & Trevor Wylie.

Braxton Rastede is a fourth grader at Winside Elementary School. Braxton shows good character both inside and outside of the classroom. He is polite and shows his kindness by helping peers and staff whenever he can. We appreciate Braxton's caring demeanor. He was nominated by the Winside staff. Braxton is the son of Brian and Shanna Rastede.

Owen Loggins is a sixth grader at St. Mary's Catholic School. Owen has been working hard this year to improve his school work and being a good friend. He is very helpful. He is a song leader and lector at Mass and had the lead in the school play. He was nominated by Jilliane Allemann. Owen is the son of Melanie and Ron Loggins.