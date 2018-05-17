Home / News / Notice given to Wayne water service customers

Thu, 05/17/2018 - 4:30pm claraosten

   Through normal water system sampling and testing, the City of Wayne Water Department has determined it necessary to do short-term chlorination of the entire water system.
    Beginning Thursday, May 17 Water Department Personnel began adding chlorine to the water and will continue to do so for at least two and possibly up to three weeks. Customers should notice a slight taste of chlorine in their drinking water during this time.
    There is no need for any water customers to change their normal water usage/drinking habits during this time.
    City Administrator Wes Blecke said anyone with questions regarding this notice, should call (402) 375-1733, Monday through Friday, between the hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Wayne Herald

Mailing Address:
114 Main Street
Wayne, NE 68787
Phone: 402-375-2600
 

Previous issues
