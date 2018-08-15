New staff introduced during board meeting

New faces will be greeting students at Wayne Community Schools when they head back to classes this week and those people were introduced during Monday's meeting of the Wayne Community Schools Board of Education.

Present at the meeting were Hannah Smith, Family and Consumer Sciences teacher; Kim Lubberstedt, Guidance Counselor; Andi Diediker, fifth grade teacher; Staci Foote, kindergarten teacher; Kelly Ptacek, K-3 Special Education teacher; Jean Pieper, 4-6 Special Education teacher; Lauren Gilliland, high school Math teacher and Jesse Mayo, 7-12 Special Education teacher.

During Monday's meeting, Superintendent Mark Lenihan shared with the board work he has been doing for his dissertation.

His focus is school safety and threat assessment. He shared information he has gathered, including the surveying of school superintendents across the state of Nebraska in regard to their thoughts on various ways to keep students safe.

He noted that the information he has gathered will help the Wayne Community Schools and hopes to have his work completed in the near future.

First reading of the board's mission and vision statements was held.

Lenihan said the mission statement has been shortened somewhat and will include the word ALL in regard to inclusion of students in the learning process. He said that after the statement has been approved, it will be visible throughout the schools.

Administrator reports included the fact the district will receive valuation numbers from the county on Aug. 20. It is anticipated these numbers will not vary a great deal from last year, but final budget numbers will be made after these numbers are released.

Elementary Principal Russ Plager said this week's Open House was very successful and "kids are excited. Our numbers are big this year."

Administrators told the board that new teachers in the system will have mentors to seek advice from during the year.

Athletic Director Dennis Dolliver informed the board that the Wayne High School football game vs. Wahoo on Friday, Aug. 24 will be able to be played on the Wayne State College field.

There was some question as to whether or not this would be the case due to the construction of the new press box on the WSC campus.

Dolliver said that at the present time, it is believed that Wayne High will be granted limited access to the press box as construction is being completed.

During the Committee reports portion of the meeting, it was announced that Brandon Foote has accepted the position of Executive Director of the Wayne Community Schools Foundation.

Jordan Widner, head of maintenance, told the board he is working to have an evaluation of the heating, cooling and lighting throughout the buildings. He said that after the inspection is completed in these areas, the district will be able to determine the steps it wishes to take to "get the most bang for our bucks.'

Lenihan and the board thanked Widner and his crew for the work they have done this summer to get the buildings ready for the new school year.

The next regular meeting for the Board of Education will be Monday, Sept. 10 at 5 p.m. in the junior-senior high school library. A claims meeting and budget workshop will be held Monday, Aug. 27 at 5 p.m.

