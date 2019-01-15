New members sworn in, After School program discussed

Following the swearing in of three new members and the annual organizational activities, the Wayne Community Schools Board of Education listened to information on what an After School Program would look like for Wayne Community Schools.

Wayne Elementary Principal Russ Plager presented information to the board on who would be involved and how the needs of the students could be met by the program.

Plager has been in contact with Albion Public Schools, which has a program similar to what he envisions a program in Wayne looks like.

He also talked about collaboration within the community, including with Wayne State College, and funding for the program.

"There are grants out there, especially for the second year of operation and due to the fact that our elementary school has gone over the threshold for students eligible for free/reduced lunches," Plager said.

Following discussion, the board voted unanimously to approve on first reading, the creation of an After School Program for the district.

Board members also approved the 2019-2020 School Calendar.

Superintendent Mark Lenihan told the board there were no changes in the calendar since it was first presented to the board at the December meeting. He also noted the district has more than enough instructional time built into the schedule.

Lenihan gave preliminary summary of the AdvancED External visit to the school in early December. Lenihan told the board the goal is school improvement because "we always want to get better."

The Wayne Community Schools Board of Education will next meet in regular session on Monday, Feb. 11 at the elementary school. The meeting will be preceded by a tour of the building by board members.