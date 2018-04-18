New mayor sworn in, ordinances approved

Jill Brodersen is the new mayor of the city of Wayne, after being sworn in during Tuesday's meeting of the Wayne City Council.

Brodersen, who had previously served as council president, will serve in this capacity until the November election.

In related items, the council elected Cale Giese to serve as President of the Council and took action to declare a notice of vacancy to fill Brodersen's council posistion in Ward 4.

Sandy Brown, representing the Wayne Green Team, gave an update on activities and accomplishments of the Green Team in the past year. She noted that while progress has been made in making Wayne a Zero Waste Community, "we need to continue to educate the public on what and how to recycle."

Upcoming events for the Wayne Green Team include hosting Chamber Coffee on Friday, April 20, a free screening of the documentary Before the Flood at the Majestic Theatre on Sunday, April 22 and the hosting of a Hazardous Household Waste collection on Friday, April 27 at the Wayne Transfer Station.

Cap Peterson with Northeast Nebraska Insurance Agency presented the city a check for $32,581.75. The money represents a safety dividend from Employers Mutual Company and is based on a three year average of claims. Peterson said the city of Wayne has received a check in 17 of the 24 years the program has been in existence.

Discussion was held on the possibility of moving the Wayne Farmers Market to a location on Second Street, between Main Street and Pearl Street. The request included the need to block off Second Street from Pearl Street east to the alley on Wednesdays from 3 to 8 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Greg Ptacek, a member of the Leadership Wayne group, spoke to the council on the group's desire to bring some type of entertainment to the area and move the Farmer's Market closer to downtown.

Several council members voiced concern about blocking off the street that often and who would be responsible for putting up and taking down the barricades.

No action was taken on the request and Ptacek told the council that "Leadership Wayne is still working on a plan. There are lots of moving pieces."

Council members gave first reading approval to an ordinance which will create an additional handicapped parking stall near the First Presbyterian Church.

The membership of Stuart Hasemann as a cadet to the Wayne Volunteer Fire Department was approved.

Several other ordinances were moved forward on first reading. They deal with the need to get permits for various types of projects, including sidewalks, driveways and digging in the street.

All will come back to the council at its next meeting with suggested changes in wording and clarifications.

The council will next meet in regular session on Tuesday, May 1 at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers.