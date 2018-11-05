Nebraska State College System Chancellor retiring
Fri, 05/11/2018 - 3:26pm CalynADunklau
Chancellor Stan Carpenter informed the Nebraska State College System trustees at the recent Tuesday meeting that he would be retiring.
Carpenter has been the chief executive of the system, which operates the Wayne State, Peru and Chadron campuses, since 2000.
While it hasn't been determined when the resignation will take effect, system spokesperson Judi Yorges said that the issue will likely be part of the discussion in next week's board of trustees meeting.