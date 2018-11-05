Home / News / Nebraska State College System Chancellor retiring

Nebraska State College System Chancellor retiring

Fri, 05/11/2018 - 3:26pm CalynADunklau

Chancellor Stan Carpenter informed the Nebraska State College System trustees at the recent Tuesday meeting that he would be retiring.

Carpenter has been the chief executive of the system, which operates the Wayne State, Peru and Chadron campuses, since 2000.

While it hasn't been determined when the resignation will take effect, system spokesperson Judi Yorges said that the issue will likely be part of the discussion in next week's board of trustees meeting.

The Wayne Herald

Mailing Address:
114 Main Street
Wayne, NE 68787
Phone: 402-375-2600
 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to My Wayne News Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here