Nebraska Day includes local food at Wayne Community Schools

Wayne County Farm Bureau, Northeast Nebraska Cattlemen, Associated Milk Producers Inc. and several local individuals worked together to make April 11 "Nebraska Day" for lunch at Wayne Community Schools.

Scott Sievers purchased the animal that was used to make hamburgers that were served to all the students. Brent Pick paid for the processing of the animal.

In addition, Doug Temme donated cheese for the lunch.

Students were able to eat lettuce from the FFA grow towers at the school.

During lunch time, members of the Farm Bureau and Northeast Nebraska Cattlemen visited with students and answered questions about where their food comes from.

The event is designed to celebrate local food and agriculture in Nebraska.