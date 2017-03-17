Musicians share talents at annual event

If it is the third Thursday in March, it must be the annual Wayne Community Schools Music Boosters fundraiser/meal/performance event.

Hundreds of students from Wayne Elementary School, Wayne Junior High and Wayne Senior High School were able to showcase their musical talents at Thursday's event.

Those in attendance had the opportunity to listen to fifth grade through seniors perform both instrumentally and vocally.

In addition, the Music Boosters held a sandwich, pie and ice cream social throughout the evening.

Proceeds from the event help fund the music programs at the school.