Multiple fire departments battle house fire

The Wayne Volunteer Fire department responded to a call of a house fire on Saturday morning (Aug. 11) at approximately 3:40 a.m.

A house in the 900 block of Windom Street was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived on scene.

Wayne Fire Chief Phil Monahan requested mutual assistance from Wakefield, Carroll and Winside. Monahan estimates 40 firefighters responded to the call.

The home received extensive damage to the north end of the house and smoke damage throughout. A monetary estimate of damage is not yet available and will be determined after insurance adjusters survey the damage.

Monahan said that no one was at home when the blaze broke out, but there were working smoke detectors in the home. The fire was reported by a neighbor who heard the sound of breaking glass.

No one was injured in the blaze and a cat in the home was rescued.

Firefighters remained on scene until approximately 7:45 a.m.

Assistance was provided by the Providence Medical Center ambulance crew, the Wayne Police Department and the State Fire Marshall's Office.