Moms and Boys Enjoy an Amazon Adventure at WEB’s Valentine Son Dance

Wayne Elementary Boosters (WEB) hosted an Amazon Adventure at the 5th annual Valentine Son Dance for boys with their mothers and mother-figures on Friday, Feb. 2 at Wayne Elementary School. The event raised $6,200—the highest ever from any dance. Over 300 tickets were sold. Plus, nearly 100 businesses, organizations, parents, and teachers donated auction items, and nearly 50 parents and kids donated food or time.

The evening offered dancing to tunes by PinMonkey Entertainment, a silent auction that raised $3,300, a photo booth by Laura Robinett, candid photos by Sue Hansen and Tracy Keating, and desserts including a chocolate fountain and Jungle Juice. Fifth grader Drew Miller won the raffle for Husker football tickets, and first grader Keaton Hall won the Change Challenge.

In less than 60 days, WEB has hosted two dances for over 600 people and raised nearly $12,000. These funds allow WEB to support the elementary school’s students, staff and families. Already this year, WEB has spent $15,000 on resources such as back-to-school supplies for teachers, world traveler Dean Jacobs as a guest speaker, a new climber on the playground, school beautification projects, and the One School One Book program.

WEB thanks everyone in the community who helped support this special night. For more info about WEB, like Wayne Elementary Boosters on Facebook or visit at www.wayneweb.org.