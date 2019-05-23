Memorial Day programs planned throughout the area

Originally known as Decoration Day, an observance to honor those who had been killed in the Civil War, the observance of Memorial Day this year will be held Monday, May 27.

Memorial Day is observed on the last Monday of May, honoring the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military. In recent years, the holiday has served as an opportunity to visit the cemeteries of all those who have died.

Throughout the area observances have been planned to honor those who have served in the military throughout the country's history.

The Concord-Dixon Cemetery Association will hold its Veterans Memorial Service on Sunday, May 26 at 2:30 p.m. at Evangelical Free Church in Concord, with the color guard by the Laurel Vets Post to follow at the cemetery.

Veterans will be special guests at the program and are asked to enter together at the beginning of the program.

The 2019 Memorial Day Program at the St. Anne's Cemetery of Dixon will also be held Sunday, May 26 at 2:30 p.m.

It will include a program, color guard, and taps. The Veterans from Laurel will assist.

Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and arrive by 2:15 p.m.

In the event of significant rain falling at the time of the service, it will be held at St. Anne's Parish Hall next to the church in Dixon.

In Carroll, the Memorial Day program will begin with a visit to Bethany Presbyterian Cemetery west of Carroll at 9:30 a.m. Following that, the program will move to the Carroll Auditorium for the remainder of the program at 10 a.m.

This year's speaker is Pastor Kyle Nelson, pastor of the Carroll and Wayne United Methodist Churches.

The program concludes with a 21-gun salute and taps at Elmwood Cemetery.

The Carroll United Methodist Church will host a roast beef dinner at the Carroll Auditorium from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Winside's Memorial Day program includes a visit to area cemeteries beginning at 7:30 a.m. at the Theophlus Cemetery and moving on the Immanuel, Swedish, Zion, Trinity Lutheran, Hoskins Community, and Spring Branch cemeteries before arriving at the Winside Auditorium for the Winside Memorial Day Program at 10:30 a.m.

This year's program will include music by the Winside School band and choir.

Guest speaker at the program will be Phil O'Donnell, US Naval Academy graduate and Military Affairs Liaison for the State of Nebraska Commission on Military and Veteran Affairs.

Following the program at the auditorium, attendees will process to Pleasant View Cemetery for a prayer, 21-gun salute and the playing of Taps.

Following the ceremony at the cemetery, Winside's Roy Reed Unit 252, American Legion Auxiliary, will host its annual Memorial Day Dinner at the Winside Legion Post. The dinner is open to the public.

The Wayne Memorial Day program will be held at Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Greenwood Cemetery. It will begin at 10 a.m. and include music by the Wayne Community Band.

Set up of the flags will be held Thursday, May 23 at 6 p.m.

The speaker for this year's program will be Dan McLaughlin, Wayne State College head football coach.

McLaughlin served in the U.S. Air Force for 4 years and was stationed at a number of bases throughout the world.

The Laurel Memorial Day program will be held Monday, May 27 at 10 a.m. at the Laurel-Concord-Coleridge New Auditorium.

It will include patriotic musical selections by the Marian Mallatt Singers and an invocation and prayer by Pastor David F. Liewer.

This year's speaker will be Carrol Kuhfahl.

A program will be held at the Wakefield City Cemetery in Wakefield at 2 p.m. on Monday, May 27. Guest speaker for this year's event will be Carrol Kuhfahl.