Mayor turns in resignation during council meeting

The final item on the Wayne City Council's agenda on Tuesday was not something council members deal with on a regular basis.

Council members were asked to take action to accept the resignation of Mayor Ken Chamberlain.

Chamberlain told the council that he and his family will be moving this summer and "in fairness to my family and the community, this is something I need to do now."

He also gave council members several pieces of advice — the most emphatic being to 'put yourselves out there and get out in front of people.'

In other action, public hearing was held in regard to a request for a Wayne Community Development Block Grant loan.

Greta Smith, doing business as The Flower Cellar, located at 211 North Main Street, requested a $22,000 loan to purchase inventory and a delivery van and make improvements to the former Flowers & Wine building.

The request was approved, allowing the money to be sub-granted to Nebraska Economic Development, Inc. and utilize the non-profit development organization process.

Council members listened to a presentation by Bernie Cevera, Managing Consultant with Guernsey on the recent feasibility study of the city's electric generation equipment.

Cevera told the council the city's generators are "aging past their useful life."

He outlined a number of benefits with a new generation system, including the fact that it could be generating electricity in five minutes.

Ordinances dealing with the sale of a piece of property and the Wayne municipal code in regard to the city's water system were approved on third and final reading.

The council will next meet in regular session on Tuesday, April 17 at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers.