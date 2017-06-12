Mayor tells council 'I will not seek third term'

Tuesday's meeting of the Wayne City Council began with Mayor Ken Chamberlain announcing that he will not seek a third term as mayor.

Chamberlain said he was making the announcement early to allow for any of the council members whose terms are up, or any other council member to make the decision to run for the position.

He told the council that he felt having been a council member before becoming mayor seven years ago was a good learning experience.

Council members Jill Brodersen, Cale Giese, Rod Greve and Jason Karsky will have their terms expire in 2018. Brodersen indicated she will be seeking a third term on the council. The others said they will likely seek re-election but have not yet made a definite decision.

After weighing several options, the council gave its approval to have Steve Meyer move dirt that has been piled on property owned by Lou Benscoter. The cost for this is not to exceed $12,000.

The dirt was moved as part of the Fourth Street Paving Project. It was originally planned that the dirt would be put on crop land near the project, but the corn had already been planted when the dirt work was done and the property owner did not want the crop ruined.

Benscoter was at Tuesday's meeting and told the council he would like the dirt moved yet this fall for several reasons, including having the property ready for next year's construction season and the fact that the dirt could settle over the winter.

He also said that he would be able to use some of the dirt on his projects, saving the council some money.

In other action the council approved a request to release funds and certification on behalf of a Villa Wayne Improvement Project.

Trine McBride, Executive Director of Wayne Housing Authority, told the council that the organization has been awarded $39,520 in HUD funds for capital improvement projects. These include items such as flooring, stoves and refrigerators at Villa Wayne.

The council will next meet in regular session on Tuesday, Dec. 19 at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers.