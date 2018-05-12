Mayor, council members take oath of office

A new mayor and three members of the Wayne City Council were sworn in during Tuesday's meeting of the Wayne City Council.

Cale Giese was elected to the position in early November and will replace Ken Chamberlain who resigned from the position earlier this year. Jill Brodersen, Council President, has served as interim mayor.

Council members Jill Brodersen, Matt Eischeid and Jason Karsky were re-elected to their positions.

Chris Woehler, who will represent Ward 1, was not able to be at Tuesday's meeting to take the oath of office.

Following the swearing in of new officials, the council selected Jill Brodersen to serve as President of the Council.

Plaques of appreciation were presented to outgoing council members Rod Greve and Nick Muir for their service on the council.

Mayor Giese will now accept nominations to fill the Ward 3 council position which he held. Interested persons are asked to contact him in regard to the position.

In other action, the council approved a change order for the Second Street Storm Sewer Project.

Information was presented to the council on the quantity overruns on the project and additional details about the project.

Following approval of the change order, council took action on Payment No. 6 (final) in the amount of $18,250.00 to Robert Woehler & Sons Construction Company, Inc.

A resolution amending the wage and salary schedule to include a two percent cost of living increase was approved, as was an interlocal agreement with the village of Carroll for building inspection services

Discussion was held on the city's snow removal and ice control operations policy manual.

City Planner Joel Hansen told the council the manual had not been reviewed since 1997. He explained to the council the city's plan for snow removal during a normal (two to four inch) snow storm, including the emergency routes that crews work to keep open.

Several changes may be made in wording in the manual at a future meeting.

A resolution was approved allowing for a contract between the city of Wayne and the State of Nebraska Department of Economic Development. It involves the administration of grant funds in the amount of $475,000 for work to be done on Nebraska Street.

City Administrator Wes Blecke explained the process and details of the grant and said work would most likely be completed in 2020.

Mayor Giese made a number of appointments to various boards and committees during the meeting.

Appointed to the Community Redevelopment Authority were Mayor Giese, Council member Jill Brodersen and Wayne Community Schools' Superintendent Mark Lenihan.

Appointed to the Audit Committee were Council members Jill Brodersen, Terri Buck and Matt Eischied.

Jason Karsky was appointed to serve as the council representative to the Police Retirement Committee.

Appointed as council representatives to the Wayne Area Economic Development Board were Terri Buck and Jill Brodersen.

The Wayne City Council will next meet in regular session on Tuesday, Dec. 18 at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers.