May Students of the Month

Wayne State College and The Wayne Herald are featuring students of the month each month. Look for students you may know and congratulate them on a job well done!

Jacob Kneifl is a sophomore at Wayne High School. Jacob is always courteous, respectful and kind. He works well with everyone, whether that's in the concession stand, in discussion groups, in regular classroom activities or in the hallways. He will help anyone, regardless of who it is. He goes through his day with a seemingly continuous smile on his face. Jacob is active in both athletics and the arts, and when he misses school for those activities, he is dedicated and responsible about getting his work done. He was nominated by the Wayne High school faculty ad staff. Jacob is the son of Scott and Jennifer Kneifl.

Kayleigh Graybeal is a fifth grader at Wayne Elementary. Kayleigh has worked very hard to meet her reading goals. She has not only met them, but she has exceeded them! She was nominated by Jean Dorcey. Kayleigh is the daughter of Lisa Graybeal.

Austin Gregerson is a junior at Allen High School. Austin is always willing to pitch in and help whenever there is anything to do! He was nominated by Lance J. Oswald. Austin is the son of Michael and Tamie Gregerson.

Cade Johnson is a fourth grader at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge Elementary School. Cade is both a hard working student and a great friend to many in our school. He is a terrific role model for younger students, and is always responsible, respectful and safe. Cade is a team player and always seeks to help others in need. He was nominated by Mrs. Parsons. Cade is the son of Mike and Andrea Johnson.

Connor Korth is a sixth grader at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge Middle School. Connor goes above and beyond in everything he does! He has the desire to know and understand. Connor works well in groups and his projects are always done to the best of his ability. Connor wants to be a leader in our school, and as a student council member, he always has great ideas to offer. He was nominated by Mrs. Amy Hall. Connor is the son of Travis and Teri Korth.

Hope Cummins is a sophomore at Winside High School. Hope is a positive leader at Winside High School as she is actively involved in sports and extracurricular organizations, including YLC and National Honor Society. Hope achieves academic success while balancing extra responsibilities, such as yearbook and updating the high school event display. She was nominated by the Winside staff. Hope is the daughter of Ryan and Stefanie Rohde.

Miley Gnirk is a fourth grader at Winside Elementary School. Miley is a kind and caring student who is respectful to her peers and the staff at Winside Schools. She works hard and puts forth her best effort. Miley always greets others and we appreciate her friendly conversations. She was nominated by the Winside staff. Miley is the daughter of Matthew and Heather Gnirk.

Blake Heithold is a first grader at St. Mary's Catholic School. Blake is a well rounded student. He is friends with everyone. He works hard and he helps his classmates if they need it. He loves playing sports. He has a big smile and a kind heart. He was nominated by Mrs. Mary Brady.