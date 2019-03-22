March Student of the Month

Wayne State College and The Wayne Herald are featuring students of the month each month. Look for students you may know and congratulate them on a job well done!

Terran Sievers is a senior at Wayne High School. Terran is a great student who leads very well by example. He truly cares about people and wishes to help them in any way possible. He has had many successess this year in NHS, FFA, Band and Choir. He was nominated by Ms. Rasmussen. Terran is the son of Angela and Terry Sievers.

Sidney Kresha is a first grader at Wayne Elementary. Sidney works very hard on her school work and is always kind and considerate. She brightens each of mine and Mrs. Maas' day. She was nominated by Mrs. Thomas. Sidney is the daughter of Krystal Mooney.

Josh Grone is a junior at Allen Consoliated Schools. Josh has an incredible work ethic and has a willingness to learn and listen. He is respectful and polite. He was nominated by Josh Batenhorst. Josh is the son of Jeff and Tricia Grone.

Berniece McCorkindale is an eighth grader at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge Middle School. Berniece is a good student academically, but the most important thing about Berniece is that she is kind and thoughtful. She consistenly has a positive, upbeat attitude and encourages those around her. She looks for ways to care for others, whether on the competition court, in the classroom or in the hallways of our Middle School. She was nominated by Jennifer VanMeter. Berniece's parents are Luke and Annie McCorkindale.

Lilyan Fox is a sixth grader at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge Middle School. Lily is a great example of a "silent leader." She leads by doing, by working hard and by organizing and making sure things get done. Lily has been instrumental in the success of our school's "Experiences with the Embers" project. It has been awesome to see her work so hard to see a project really get off the ground. She was nominated by Amy Hall. Lily's mom is Kelli Fox.

Olivia Donner is a freshman at Wakefield High School. Olivia is a great student! She brings positivity and cheerfulness into the classroom. Olivia works hard and gives her best in all that is asked of her, whether in the classroom, student service organizations or any of the activities in which she is involved. She was nominated by the Wakefield 7-12 faculty. Olivia is the daughter of Ben and Wendy Donner.

Kylie Cautrell is a sophomore at Winside High School. Kylie is highly self-motivated to succeed in all she does. She maintains academic achievement while balancing fine arts, extracurricular activities, leadership events, and volunteer opportunities. Kylie’s ambition to serve whenever and however she can is appreciated by all at Winside Schools. Kylie's parents are Nick and Connie Cautrell.

Katelyn Jaeger is a fourth grader at Winside Elementary School. Katelyn is a very kind and caring student. She always steps up and helps out without being asked and even if it’s not necessarily her responsibility. Katelyn is respectful of teachers and peers, and her kindness is appreciated by all she encounters. Katelyn's parents are Jon and Sheila Jaeger.

Mallory Redden is a fourth grader at St. Mary's Catholic School. Mallory shows all the aspects of our mission statement. She is hardworking and helpful. She brings joy to everyone. She was nominated by Sara Westerhold. Mallory is the daughter of Gary and Molly Redden.