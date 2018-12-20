Lt. Gov Mike Foley makes a stop in Wayne, makes a special presentation

Lieutenant Governor, Mike Foley stopped at last Tuesday’s Business & Industry Committee meeting at the Beaumont Event & Concert Hall. Foley opened the meeting by discussing the importance of economic growth to the state and to congratulate Wayne on successfully growing the community. He also presented Wayne’s Economic Development Certified Community (EDCC) certification.

According to a press release from the Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED), this is the third time in the last ten years that the City of Wayne has earned recognition from the State “for continued innovation and expansion within its business community.”

Wayne is one of 39 communities to earn EDCC certification in the program, sponsored by the Nebraska Diplomats and administered by DED. State officials established the program in 2005 to recognize communities for their preparedness to attract new industries and grow existing businesses. The City of Wayne earned EDCC certification in 2008 and was recertified in 2013 and 2018.

Wayne’s success in earning the designation comes from the hard work of area leaders to commit to developing the community’s workforce, housing improvement and business incentives.

“As an Economic Development Certified Community, the City of Wayne understands the vital connection between economic development leaders and Nebraska’s educational institutions,” Nebraska Diplomats President Jane McDaniel said. “By utilizing technology to market local industries, this community is encouraging schools such as Wayne State College to facilitate relationships between business leaders and potential employees. These efforts support the city’s overall goals to build new opportunities within Nebraska’s workforce.”

For additional information on the Economic Development Certified Community Program, Contact Ashley Rice-Gerlach at 308-655-0919, or ashley.gerlach@nebraska.gov, or visit https://opportunity.nebraska.gov/program/economic-development-certified-community-edcc/.