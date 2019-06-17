Loren Kucera Honored as Professional of the Year

According to a press release, Loren Kucera has been named the 2019 Nebraska Economic Developers Association (NEDA) Professional of the Year in the service provider category.

The award was presented by NEDA, the largest association of economic development professionals in Nebraska at its Annual Conference in Wayne on June 13. Kucera is the center director at Wayne State College for the Nebraska Business Development Center. He is recognized for his accomplishments and dedicated service to economic growth in the State of Nebraska.

Kucera has been employed in economic development for the last 25 years, after receiving his Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration at Wayne State College and his Master of Business Administration from the University of South Dakota.

Kucera has been active in many economic development and other professional organizations over the years. He currently serves on the Northeast Nebraska Economic Development District, has served on the board of directors for the Nebraska Economic Development Corporation since 1996, and just recently completed six years, including a year as President on the Board of Directors of the Northeast Economic Development, Inc. He is also a member of the Norfolk Area Small Business Resource Team and serves as Treasurer for the Northeast Network.

In his current position, Kucera has been involved in many notable accomplishments over the years, including the preparation of 554 business loan applications. Of those 554 applications, 442 resulted in nearly $250 million spent, creating or retaining 3,353 jobs since 1994.

The Norfolk Area Economic Development Team had nothing but good things to say when asked about Kucera, "Loren has become the ‘go to’ person some lenders and economic developers call to discuss how a project could be structured, can SBA be involved in a project, can ‘the district’ be part of the project, etc. The fact that everyone respects Loren's knowledge and ability is a testament to his effectiveness. We have been fortunate to call him a partner throughout the years and feel he is very deserving of this recognition."