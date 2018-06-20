Liquor license, Girl Scout cabin on council agenda

A liquor license addition and the need to move forward with the demolition of the "Girl Scout cabin" were among items discussed during Tuesday's meeting of the Wayne City Council.

Greg Ptacek, owner of Johnnie Byrd Brewing Company, came to council to ask for a new description for their liquor license to include a beer garden to be located on the north side of his business.

Wayne Police Chief Marlen Chinn told the council that the State Liquor Commission has no set standards in regard to the height of barriers necessary around beer gardens. Instead, the commission places that responsibility on individual cities.

Ptacek show council members two options he has for creating the barrier and is waiting on approval from the State Fire Marshal before moving forward.

Approval was given for the request.

City staff will take steps to move foward with the razing of the "Girl Scout Cabin" located on East Fourth Street following discussion at the meeting.

Girl Scout representatives Kris Kinzie and Judy Kruger shared with council the history of the building, noting that it had been moved into the city in 1939 from the country. It has deteriorated considerably due to its age and is no longer safe.

Wes Blecke, City Administrator and Joel Hansen, City Planner/Building Inspector have met with Girl Scout leaders and all agree that the building is no longer usable.

Kinzie and Kruger asked city officials how long they would have to remove any items still in the building.

It was noted that an environmental assessment would need to be completed before the project could go out to bid. It is anticipated that the actual demolition would not take place for 30-60 days.

Council members also took action on a request from the Wayne Farmers' Market to close off Second Street from the alley to Pearl Street for the Farmers' Market Grand Opening on Wednesday, July 11 and Saturday, July 14.

Approval was given to close the street from 4:30 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday and from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Joel Hansen told council members that city staff goes home at 4 p.m. on weekdays and asked who would be responsible for setting up and taking down the baracades.

Moncia Snowden, Wayne Farmers' Market Volunteer Council member, said volunteers could put them up and take them down and leave them in an area for city crews to pick up the next day.

A bid of $61,001.00 was approved from Crouch Recreation for the installation of a Versacourt Play Area, located near the old swimming pool on North Douglas Street.

City Administrator Blecke explained the bid received from Crouch Recreation and noted that the firm had provided recreational equipment at the Summer Sports Complex.

The city has received a $30,000 grant from the Natural Resources District to pay for a portion of the costs and the remainder will come from budgeted expenses for playgrounds in the city.

The Wayne City Council will next meet in regular session on Tuesday, July 3 at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers.