Liquor license approved, sign purchase tabled

Those desiring an alcohol-infused ice cream drink will be able to do so following action at Tuesday's meeting of the Wayne City Council.

Following a public hearing and council debate, a Class C Liquor license was granted to Jerrae and David Braun, owners of Udder Delights.

Jerrae told the council the business would serve the drinks on-site only and "we don't want to be a liquor store or bar."

Council members questioned taking the drinks outdoors to the fire pit area and noted that the city does not have specific regulations on the height of a barrier around area.

Police Chief Marlen Chinn said that because the drinks will be considered a confection, they will need to be served in labeled containers.

Council members listened to a presentation and accepted a facsimile check from the Wayne Area Association of Retired School Personnel.

Alice Johnson, Lee Larsen and Pat Jenkins-Rohde were on hand to discuss the value of the volunteer efforts of the 19 members of the group, whose average age is 84 years.

In the past year the group has contributed 3,378 hours of volunteer work in the community with a value of $81,544.92.

During Tuesday's meeting, council members also approved the appointment of Michelle Harder as Finance Director for the city of Wayne, effective Nov. 1.

Wayne Mayor Ken Chamberlain said that there was a "strong list of candidates for the position and Michelle stood out among these candidates."

Harder will replace long-time Finance Director Nancy Braden, who is retiring at the end of the year.

Council members tabled action on accepting a bid for the purchase of an LED message center sign for the Community Activity Center.

Recreation Director Bryce Meyer presented information to the council on the bids he received from several companies. Each was offering the city something slightly different in regard to the sign and council members felt they needed more specific information before being able to award a bid.

The item will be brought back to the council at a future meeting.

Approval was given for two resolutions which will allow the city clerk to certify mowing costs on two pieces of property within the city and have these charges become a lien against the property.

Ordinance 2017-32 received first reading approval. It involves an amendment to the power purchase agreement between the city and Cottonwood Wind Project, LLC. Slight changes were made to the original agreement to reflect the percentage of power the city is purchasing in comparison to the amount being purchased by Northeast Power.

A request to build two park benches north of the main entrance to the Wayne Public Library was tabled.

Nolan Kruse, a member of the Wayne Boy Scout troop, was unable to be present at the meeting. He is planning to construct the benches with city bricks as part of his Eagle Scout project. Council members felt they needed to ask questions of Kruse before granting approval.

The Wayne City Council will next meet in regular session on Tuesday, Oct. 17 at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers.