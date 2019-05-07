Lights for Liberty to take place in Wayne July 12

On Friday, July 12 (Henoween), a candlelight vigil will be held in Wayne to advocate for the safety and dignity of migrants being held in U. S. Detention Centers.

All who are concerned about the reports of inhumane and dangerous conditions in these detention centers are invited to join in this peaceful call to conscience. Lights for Liberty is a national “coalition of people, many of whom are mothers, dedicated to human rights, and the fundamental principle behind democracy that all human beings have a right to life, liberty and dignity.” Gatherings are being organized at detention centers and in local communities throughout the country on July 12.

The Wayne group will gather at 8 p.m. at Henry Victor Park, at the south end of Main Street, for a brief message on the purpose of the vigil. Participants will receive a small LED candle and will walk silently along Main Street to the parking lot of Our Savior Lutheran Church, where a brief service will conclude the vigil.

"Please join us in this non-partisan and interdenominational vigil. Our intent is to draw attention to the inhumane treatment of migrant children and families, many of whom are asylum seekers trying to come legally through ports of entry. As Americans, we do not accept the human rights abuses in these overcrowded and unsafe centers. We cannot ignore the separation of children from parents, and the reports of sexual abuse and deaths of human beings in U.S. custody," said Joan Sudmann Shapiro, one of a group of concerned citizens organizing the event.