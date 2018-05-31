'Libraries Rock' kicks off Summer Reading Program

Kick off for the Wayne Public Library's Summer Reading Program “Libraries Rock” was held May 30 with Mad Science of Iowa presenting a program at the Wayne City Auditorium.

Jim Birkel, also known as Dr. Shock, entertained a crowd of nearly 125 young readers and 45 adults with a number of science-related activities and shared with them the importance of reading.

Those attending were able to pick up reading logs for the program.

Programs will be held each Wednesday for toddlers through sixth graders, on Tuesdays for seventh and eighth graders and on Thursdays for ninth through 12th graders. In addition, several special activities are planned for Thursdays through July 13.

For more information, call the library at (402)375-3135 or like us on Facebook @waynepubliclibrary1902. Stop by and get registered if you have not already done so.

All programs are free of charge.