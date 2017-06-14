Legacy drive attracts over one hundred participants, donation made

More than 100 people attended the Wayne Area Legacy Fund launched recently with a Drive 4 UR Community promotion in cooperation with Arnie’s Ford this past Saturday.

“The Wayne Area Legacy Fund is a great way for our community to prepare for the future,” commented Ken Kwapnioski, of Arnie’s Ford. “And we are glad to be a part of their launch.”

The Wayne Area Legacy Fund (WALF) is an affiliate of the Nebraska Community Foundation. It is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization and has a goal to reach a one-million- dollar endowment.

“Our community comes together very well to contribute, promote progress and be a part of a legacy. We are confident our community can come together and reach our goal!” said Bill Dickey, President of the WALF Council at the event. Dickey further explained that goal should allow the fund to give back at least $50,000 a year in grants.

To date we have an endowment for the Wayne Historical Society and we are working closely with the Majestic Theatre to raise funds for their needs.

“It is great having a theatre in our community and to keep the quality high and the admission affordable. Specifically, we are raising more funds for the theatre to improve the roof and keep up on future technology needs. This is a great use of the Wayne Area Legacy Fund”, explains Liz Onderstal, WALF council member.

Bill and Betty Reeg of Arnie's Ford made the first non-board member contribution to the Wayne Area Legacy Fund. The presentation of a $25,000 check was made during Friday's Chamber Coffee, hosted by the Legacy Fund. Dickey spoke during the event and explained the process of establishing the fund in the Wayne Community and thanked the Reegs for their generous contribution.

Everyone in our community can participate. All Foundation members and those who are first to commit $2500 or more will be recognized. To learn more about the Wayne Area Legacy fund please contact the chamber office at 402.375.2240 and they will put you in touch with a legacy council member.