Kindergarten teacher hired, vision statement discussed by board

Four sections of kindergarten students will be part of Wayne Elementary School following the hiring of a teacher at Monday's meeting of the Wayne Community Schools' Board of Education.

Staci Foote was hired for the position, pending her release from her contract at South Sioux City Community Schools. The release needs to be effective before the next board meeting, which will be Monday, July 9.

Foote has experience with lower elementary schools, as well as following students from grade to grade.

The board also spent considerable time discussing the district's Vision, Mission and Core Values statements. This will be looked at in depth before an upcoming Advanced Ed visit, which is scheduled for Dec. 3-6 and part of the school's accreditation process.

Board members listed a number of ideas in regard to both the vision and mission of the district in regard to students. Among these were the statement that "All means All" in regard to student learning, providing opportunities for all students, and encouraging students to be connected to the staff, school and community.

Board members also at the current vision and mission statements and questioned them with the statement "Are we doing what we say we are doing?"

The Junior/Senior High School Handbook was approved on second reading with two additions to align with district policy. In addition, the bell schedule will be adjusted to do away with the current Reading Period and replace it with Advisory Time. This will help create more uniformity with the length of class periods.

Board members also voted to accept a bid from Dean's Food of LeMars, Iowa for milk purchases for the coming year and agreed that meal prices will remain the same for students for the 2018-2019 school year.

Also discussed during Monday's meeting was the Wayne Community Schools Foundation Contract for Service request.

Superintendent Mark Lenihan said he and current Foundation Director Lindsay McLaughlin have worked on a job description in regard to both the school and the Foundation. In addition, board members discussed compensation for the position, which would involve a decrease from the district over a three year time frame.

The Wayne Community Schools' Board of Education will next meet in regular session on Monday, July 9 at 3 p.m. at the Early Learning Center. It will be followed by a board retreat at the same location.