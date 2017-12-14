Courtesy article

Wayne Elementary Boosters (WEB) hosted a journey “To the Moon and Back” at the 4th annual Holiday Daughter Dance on Friday, December 8th at Wayne Elementary School. The event raised $5,300—the highest ever from any dance—to support students and staff at school. WEB also had its highest turnout with 312 tickets sold. Plus, 90 businesses, organizations, parents, and teachers donated auction items, and over 40 parents donated food or time to help.

The evening offered dancing to tunes by PinMonkey Entertainment (Thom and Julie Osnes), a photo booth by Angie Rethwisch, candid photos by Shona Junck, and desserts including a chocolate fountain and “Nebula Nectar” punch. 2nd grader Lizbeth Rodriguez was the lucky winner of the raffle for Husker basketball tickets, donated by Steve and Cindy Flaherty. Thanks to the new Hoskins Challenge, which raised $200, over 60 girls will duct tape Mr. Hoskins to the wall, and three winners will throw a pie in Mrs. Hoskins’ face, all at the December 22nd assembly.

WEB thanks everyone in the community who helped support this special night. The boys will have their chance to dance at the Valentine Son Dance February 2, 2018, along with their mothers and mother-figures. For more info about WEB, like us on Facebook or visit our website at www.wayneweb.org.

Photos provided by Shona Junck.