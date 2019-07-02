January Student of the Month

Wayne State College and The Wayne Herald are featuring students of the month each month. Look for students you may know and congratulate them on a job well done!

Madison Kaup is a junior at Wayne High School. She is blossoming as a writer. She's helpful and works with others. She's taken on a leadership role in Art Club and is creating wonderful poetry in creating writing class. She has great potential and is uniquely herself. She was nominated by Terri Hypse. Madison is the daughter of Mike and Teresa Kaup.

Ryan Miller is a second grader at Wayne Elementary. Ryan often has a smile on his face and shows excitement to learn new things. Ryan is kind to others and always willing to help out. He has been responsible in completing his homework and turning it in every day. Ryan has shown perseverance in school and doesn't give up when something is hard. He was nominated by Mrs. Lubberstedt. Ryan is the son of Jon and Katie Miller.

Makaya Johnson is a freshman at Allen Consolidated School. She is hard working, is involved in multiple activities and still has fantastic grades! She is always willing to help others. She is respectful ~ an all around great kid! She was nominated by Callie Anderson. Makaya is the daughter of Marcy Johnson.

Clara Brummels is a sixth grader at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge Middle School. Clara is a hard-working student who interacts well with everyone. She truly cares about getting things done the right way. Clara is one who tries to include everyone. She cares about others' thoughts and always helps those in need. She was nominated by Mr. McKany. Clara is the daughter of Peter and Crystal Brummels.

Easten Sanderson is a kindergarten student at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge Elementary. Easten is a student who works hard and always tries to do his best. He continually strives to help others. Easten exhibits good character and tries to build people up and make them feel good. He comes to school happy and eager to learn. Easten's attitude is contagious! He was nominated by Mrs. Hart. Easten's parents are Adam Sanderson and Kari Meyer.

Jeremiah Chase is a sophomore at Wakefield High School. Jeremiah is an excellent student. He is a hard worker, both in and out of the classroom. Jeremiah is being nominated for student of the month not only because of his fantastic work ethic, but because he is kind, polite and very helpful to everyone. He is a very positive role model for all! He was nominated by the 7-12 faculty. Jeremiah is the son of Bill Chase and Annette Chase.

Lucille Larsen is a senior at Winside Public High School. The Winside staff appreciate Lucy's enthusiasm as she actively participates in sports and school organizations and demonstrates academic success. Lucy's positive and outgoing personality are enjoyed by all she encounters. Her kind and caring disposition is welcomed at Winside school. She was nominated by the Winside staff. Lucy's parents are Rex and Sueanne Larsen.

Lily Umbarger is a sixth grader at Winside Elementary School. Lily is always willing and happy to help staff and students whenever necessary. She actively participates in class and is kind to peers. Winside school appreciates enthusiasm and serving others. She was nominated by the Winside staff. Lily's parents are Tim and Angie Umbarger.

Claire Reinke is a fifth grader at St. Mary's Catholic School. Claire has grown in confidence this year. She is a kind person. Claire is very helpful and a good friend. She is enthusiastic during class discussions. She was nominated by Jilliane Allemann. Claire is the daughter of Tim and Gina Reinke.