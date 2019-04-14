Husker Football staffer visits Wayne State College

CRU, the Wayne State College non-denominational Christian ministry on campus, hosted Coach Ron Brown in Rice Auditorium, April 11. The CRU group presents the claims of Christ and assists students in the development of their own relationship with God.

Through Biblical training, students are encouraged to become all that God designed them to be and be prepared to be leaders in their world when they leave college.

Basic activities are weekly meetings and Bible studies with opportunities to attend holiday conferences and retreats and meet students from other college campuses.

Brown has authored several books on Christian character and growth. He is an outspoken advocate on many issues, including adoption, abstinence and drug and alcohol education, race relations and anti-pornography.

Brown is the University of Nebraska program's director of player development.