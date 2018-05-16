Housing grant, vehicle purchases on council agenda

A presentation was held and two proclamations read prior to the dealing with agenda items at Tuesday's meeting of the Wayne City Council.

Mayor Jill Brodersen and the City Council presented a plaque to former mayor Ken Chamberlain for his years of service to city of Wayne on both the City Council and as mayor.

Chamberlain thanked the mayor and council and said "This is very humbling. It has been my honor to serve the city of Wayne."

Mayor Brodersen also read proclamations in regard to Police Memorial Day (May 15) and Public Works Week (May 20-26).

Information was presented to the Wayne City Council in regard to a workforce housing grant for the area.

Luke Virgil, Executive Director of Wayne Area Economic Development, spoke to the council on the money that has been allocated to the city of Wayne, city of Wakefield and Wayne County. The total amount of money that will be used for workforce housing in the three funds is $1,639,000. This includes $622,820 for the city of Wayne; $961,546.67 for the city of Wakefield and $54,633.33 for Wayne County.

Last year the state legislature allocated $7 million from the Nebraska Affordable Housing Trust Fund to be granted to community for provide workforce housing. The money is being allocated through a community and state-wide program known as LB518.

Earlier this year, the city committed $200,000 to a grant submission request for the money and noted that there would be a dollar-for-dollar match from funds contributed by area businesses and individuals.

Virgil noted that $37,500 has been contributed by businesses and the Wayne Area Economic Development has pledged an additional $10,000.

Council members did approve a total of $237,500 to the project (the original $200,000 and the $37,500 match).

Exact details for allocating and distributing the grant money have not been finalized, but Virgil noted that a group of people will be asked to form a board to oversee the funds and determine which projects will be funded.

Seven ordinances received approval at Tuesday's meeting and were finally passed.

The majority deal with requirements for digging, installing driveways and permits required for various projects.

An ordinance creating a handicapped parking stall near First Presbyterian Church was also approved.

Bids were accepted for the purchase of a 4x4 cab and chassis truck with dump box and a 2018 Ford PUV Police Utility Interceptor.

The low bid for the truck was $107,775 from Freightliner Truck Center in Norfolk.

The police vehicle will be purchased from Arnie's Ford through a state bid at a price tag of $31,121. It will replace a Ford Crown Victoria that is unreliable.

Council members gave their approval for the appointment of Phil Monahan as fire chief for the city of Wayne.

Following a brief executive session to discuss the City Administrator's employment contract.

The new contract for City Administrator Wes Blecke will run from June 1, 2018 to May 31,2019 and includes a salary of $90,000.

The council will next meet in regular session on Tuesday, June 5 at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers