Home / News / Honoring those who have given us our freedom

Honoring those who have given us our freedom

Mon, 05/29/2017 - 1:05pm claraosten

 Memorial Day programs are being held throughout the area to honor and thank those who have served our country in the military throughout its history.
  In Wayne, a ceremony was held at Veterans Memorial Park Cemetery. It featured an invocation by Pastor Bill Koeber, an address by Master Sgt. Brendan Dorcey, the reading of the roll  of honor by Galen Wiser and special music by the Wayne Community Band.
  Master Sgt. Dorcey relayed the history of Memorial Day, shared a quote from John F. Kennedy about people in the military "willing to pay the price" and said that many of those who are buried in the cemetery "were ordinary people who answered the call to make America strong."

The Wayne Herald

Mailing Address:
114 Main Street
Wayne, NE 68787
Phone: 402-375-2600
 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to My Wayne News Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here