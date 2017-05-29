Honoring those who have given us our freedom

Memorial Day programs are being held throughout the area to honor and thank those who have served our country in the military throughout its history.

In Wayne, a ceremony was held at Veterans Memorial Park Cemetery. It featured an invocation by Pastor Bill Koeber, an address by Master Sgt. Brendan Dorcey, the reading of the roll of honor by Galen Wiser and special music by the Wayne Community Band.

Master Sgt. Dorcey relayed the history of Memorial Day, shared a quote from John F. Kennedy about people in the military "willing to pay the price" and said that many of those who are buried in the cemetery "were ordinary people who answered the call to make America strong."