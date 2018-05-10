Home / News / Homecoming royalty chosen at Wayne High School

Homecoming royalty chosen at Wayne High School

Fri, 10/05/2018 - 5:44pm claraosten

Homecoming coronation took place Oct. 3 at Wayne High School this year. Jess Gibson was crowned king by the 2017 Homecoming Queen, Kiley Hammer and Hana Nelson was crowned queen by the 2017 Homecoming King, Mason Lee. Crown bearers were Anna Rockhill and Benjamin Hix. Members of the court included (left) Drew Buck, Nolan Kruse, Tyler Gillilandm Marcus Fertig, Anna Rockhill, Jess Gibson, Kylie Hammer, Mason Lee, Hana Nelson, Benjamin Hix, Skylar Cooper, Emma Walling, Maysn Dorey and Ashton Boyer,

