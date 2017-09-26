Home / News / Homecoming royalty announced at Wayne High

Tue, 09/26/2017 - 9:32am claraosten

Candidates for Homecoming Queen and Homecoming King have been announced at Wayne High School in preparation for next week's Homecoming activities.
Queen candidates are Kiley Hammer, Jamie Gamble, Shania Anderson, Megan Keiser and Kennedy Maly.
King candidates are Ryan Jaixen, Beau Bowers, Mason Lee, Nate Burrows and Jack Osnes.
A variety of activities will take place throughout the week of Oct. 2-6 at the school. Coronation is set for 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 4.
The week will wrap up with the football game against West Point-Beemer on Friday, Oct. 6 at 7 p.m. and the homecoming dance to follow.

