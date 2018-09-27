Homecoming activities announced at Wayne High School

Many activities have been planned for next week’s Homecoming at Wayne High School, Sept. 30 - Oct. 5.

The Homecoming court has been chosen.

Queen candidates are Skylar Cooper, daughter of John and Andria Cooper; Ashton Boyer, daughter of Monte and Sarah Boyer; Maysn Dorey, daughter of Marcia and Dallas Dorey; Hana Nelsen, daughter of Melissa and Kyle Nelsen and Emma Walling, daughter of Craig and Jill Walling.

King candidates are Drew Buck son of Cory and Terri Buck; Marcus Fertig, son of Carrie and Tim Fertig; Jess Gibson, son of Brian and Shannon Gibson; Tyler Gilliland, son of Terry and Shelly Gilliland and Nolan Kruse, son of Dan and Tracy Kruse,

The coronation ceremony will be Wednesday night, Oct. 4 at 9 p.m. The homecoming court will be introduced again during halftime of the football game Friday evening.

Decorating of the class hallways will begin on Sunday Sept. 30 from 7-9 p.m.

Spirit week will have dress up themes each day. Monday is Twin Day, Tuesday is Tourist Day, Wednesday is Costume Day, Thursday is Frat Day, and Friday is Blue Devil Day.

There will be plenty of action this week for all alumni and community members to enjoy. Girls Varsity Golf will be kicking off the week with District Play. Devil’s Varsity Softball team takes on South Sioux City then hosts District Play Thursday and Friday at the Wayne Softball Complex. There will be a Girl’s Varsity Volleyball Triangular on Tuesday, with Boone Central/Newman Grove and Pierce, JV and Varstiy filling both the High School and Elementary Gyms then Crofton comes to town on Thursday. Pride of the Blue Devil's Marching band takes the show on the road to the Pierce Marching Contest on Wednesday. Cross Country has Varsity Conference on Thursday at O'Niell. Football on Friday will see Wayne will take on West Point/Beemer for the final Homecoming event with Cheer, Band and Dance Team Performances.

Check the calendar tab on the school's website www.wayneschools.org, or check our facebook page for updates.