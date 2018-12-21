Holiday Daughter dance boasts largest turnout ever

Wayne Elementary Boosters (WEB) hosted a “Tropical Night in the Rainforest” at the fifth annual Holiday Daughter Dance on Dec. 14 at Wayne Elementary School.

WEB had its highest turnout ever in five years with 325 dance tickets sold. The event raised $5,700 to support students and staff at school.

"That's very strong," WEB member Sandy Brown said. "It's our second highest amount raised in the last five years."

Over 90 businesses, parents, and teachers donated auction items, and over 40 parents (along with a few kids even) donated food or time to help. Brown said roughly $3,000 was generated by the auction, which is higher than usual.

PinMonkey Entertainment provided music, and during the event, there was a photo booth by Angie Rethwisch, candid photos by Shona Junck, and desserts including a chocolate fountain and “Jungle Juice” punch.

The dance had two special guests, high school freshmen, Tyler Reinhardt and Mason Frevert. The pair volunteered to escort two elementary students who otherwise would not have had a "date" for the evening.

Fourth grader Janelly Lucas was the lucky winner of the raffle for Husker football tickets against Northwestern next year.

WEB thanks everyone in the community who helped support this special night. The boys will have their chance to dance at the Valentine Son Dance on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, along with their mothers and mother-figures.

For more info about WEB, like them on Facebook or visit our website at www.wayneweb.org.