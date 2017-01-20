Home / News / Holdorf given Congeniality Award at Chamber Coffee
Jeaney Harris (left) presents Joni Holdorf with the Congeniality Award from the Chamber of Commerce.Mike Carnes (left) sponsored the Chamber Coffee today. Irene Fletcher gave pertinent announcements from the chamber prior to the presentation starting.

Fri, 01/20/2017

Joni Holdorf was given the third quarter Congeniality Award by the Wayne Chamber of Commerce for her service and dedication and ability to help customers at Stadium Sports in Wayne. Jeaney Harris presented Holdorf with the award Friday morning. The coffee was sponsored by WayneAmerica.com, a website run by Mike Carnes. He discussed his current business ventures and spoke highly of the community. Next week's coffee is being sponsored by Wayne Rotary at the meeting room in the Elkhorn Valley Bank.

