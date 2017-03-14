Hirings, re-VISION process on board agenda

In one of the shortest meetings in recent months, the Wayne Community Schools Board of Education approved the hiring of three teachers and received an update on the district's plan to move through the reVISION process.

Following her resignation as a paraprofessional, the board approved the hiring of Laura Hochstein as an elementary English Language Learner (ELL) teacher.

Also hired was Brooke Reeson as an elementary Special Education teacher and Susan Metzler as a fourth grade teacher at Wayne Elementary School.

Elementary Principal Russ Plager told the board he was impressed with the quality of candidates he interviewed for the positions and feels good about those who were hired.

Superintendent Mark Lenihan gave the board an update on the reVISION process.

He told the board the program is designed to be a one-year planning procedure and outlined the steps that had already been taken. These included forming a committee and conducting a community input meeting.

"Now we are ready to develop our Action Plan based on our findings. When we have this plan in place, we will be able to apply for grants of up to $50,000 to implement the plan. No matter what the outcome of the grant application is, this has been a good process and very worth doing," Lenihan said.

In other action, the board approved Policy 12002, which outlines the number of students the district would be able to handle through open enrollment. This is done annually and is based on current enrollment in each of the grades and the pre-school and special education programs.

Superintendent Lenihan also updated the board on activities taking place in the Nebraska Legislature that would affect the school.

Lindsay McLaughlin, Foundation Director, told the board the Foundation is currently working on the Alumni Tournament, which will be held Easter weekend. McLaughlin is also working closely with the district in the reVISION planning.

The board will next meet in regular session on Monday, April 10 at 5 p.m. in the junior-senior high school library.