Haven House welcomes back a familiar face in new role

Haven House has welcomed a new employee to be the Outreach Coordinator for the domestic violence and sexual assault family services center. Michelle Meyer assumed the duties at the end of August.

Meyer is not a new face to the area or the agency. During Haven House's early years Meyer was the second agency director, serving from 1983–1988. More recently Meyer was a Counselor with the Wayne State College Counseling Center.

Meyer was originally hired as the Grant Director for OVW Grants to Reduce Violent Crimes Against Women on Campus in the fall of 2003. The position evolved to full time in The Counseling Center, with Meyer taking the lead in prevention and educational efforts addressing the issues of relationship violence, sexual assault, stalking, bystander behavior and healthy relationships, in addition to providing personal counseling to WSC students over the last 14 years.

The experience and contacts Meyer brings with her to the outreach position make her a strong and knowledgeable advocate for Haven House.

The opportunity to work for Haven House provides new ways to utilize these skills to serve individuals and families in Haven House's five county service area of Cedar, Dixon, Dakota, Thurston and Wayne.

Meyer feels privileged to join the staff of Haven House including: Executive Director, Amy Munderloh, Bilingual Advocate, Denise Tello, Shelter Manager, Connie Reyes and Prevention Specialist-WSC student, Deborah Schmucker as well as working with the staff at the South Sioux City office.

As Haven House moves into its 40th year, it has grown by leaps and bounds in its visibility and ability to better serve the needs of individuals, families and area communities.

Haven House is a 501c3 nonprofit agency serving the survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault with a comprehensive range of support services. You can reach Haven House by calling (402) 375-5433 or by visiting www.havenhousefsc.org.