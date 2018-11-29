Haven House receives grant from Gardner Foundation

Haven House Family Services Center was the recipient of a $75,000 grant from the Gardner Foundation. This grant is going toward the purchase of their new building located at 215 West Second Street, which was the former Magnuson Hopkins Eye Care Clinic in Wayne.

Amy Munderloh, executive director of Haven House says the new location has been a wonderful opportunity to expand services and create a more confidential environment for survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault.

"This donation will have a long term impact on the agency’s sustainability and we are just so extremely grateful for the generosity of the Gardner Foundation.”

This year, 2018, marked the agency’s 40-year anniversary. Through the years, the agency has had one primary goal: to be dedicated to the elimination of violence against women, men, and children in the local communities. Clients have increased 37 percent since last year. Haven House has served 299 domestic violence and 54 sexual assault survivors for a total of 364 clients this year. The agency also provided crisis support to over 1,560 callers.

If you or someone you know would like more information about Haven House please contact them by calling 1-800-440-4633 or online at havenhousefsc.org.