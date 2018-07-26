Haven House moves to new facility

It was 'Out of the old and Into the New' on Thursday as staff, board members, Wayne State College athletes and others helped move the office of Haven House from its current location in the Dearborn Mall to its future home, the former Magnuson-Hopkins Eye Clinic.

The change in location is coming after a fundraising campaign in recent months. The goal is to raise $300,000 and has been aided by a number of sizable donations from local and area businesses.