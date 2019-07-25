Haskell Ag Lab hosts Field, Family Day

Labeled as "having something for everyone," the Haskell Ag Lab (HAL) Science & Ag Family Field Day was held July 24.

The event was held at the HAL located east of Concord.

The day featured speaker tracks: Ag (with presentations on Soybean Gall Midge, Dicamba, land values, forage insurance); STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Math) for Educators and Students; and various educational activities for all ages.

Some of the activities available included Robotics, Maker Space Trailer, a Science Literacy Trailer, the Mobile Beef Lab, Archery, blender bikes, cover crop demonstrations, healthy snack demonstrations, food safety, blood pressure checks, and numerous other programs.

Backyard Farmer hosted a live question and answer panel with four panelists answering a variety of questions based on plants and other items brought in by those attending the event.

A free lunch sponsored by the Nebraska Soybean Board was served and presentations given on topics such science literacy and the Northeast Educational Compact.