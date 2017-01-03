Happy Birthday Nebraska

The Marketing Committee of the Wayne Area Economic Development is helping celebrate Nebraska's birthday in a unique way.

The group purchased 150 totes and 150 drawstring bags to both celebrate the state's birthday and promote the Good Life in Wayne.

A portion of the bags were handed out free of charge at Tuesday's Kiwanis Pancake Feed and others are being distributed by local businesses.

Those receiving the bags are being encouraged to snap a photo and post it to facebook and/or twitter with the words "#wayneworksforthe goodlife" and explain why they love the Good Life in Wayne America.

All entries will be put into a drawing for Chamber Bucks.

For more information, contact the Wayne Area Economic Development Office at (402) 375-2240.