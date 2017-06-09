Ground breaking held for optometrist office

A ground breaking was held Wednesday afternoon for the future home of Magnuson-Hopkins Eye Care.

The new facility will be located on west Highway 35, just east of Dollar General.

Dr. Josh Hopkins, Dr. Scott Ronhovde and the staff of the office turned shovels of dirt at the soon-to-be home of a new eye care facility.

Hopkins told those in attendance at the event that plans call for work to begin within the next week or two, with an anticipated completion date of June 1, 2018.