Green Team announces Earth Day events

"Celebrate Earth Day every day" is the message of the Wayne Green Team as they make plans for several community-wide events during the month of April.

Earth Day was first celebrated in 1970 on April 22 to focus a national day on the environment. This annual event is now 48 years old and recognized around the world, with the goal to protect and sustain our Earth and its resources.

"Join us this month at our special events celebrating the Earth," said Sandy Brown, member of the Green Team.

Events scheduled include:

Friday, April 13, from 2 – 4 p.m.: Household Hazardous Waste Event at Wayne Transfer Station. For a $10 drop-off fee, bring your household hazardous waste (HHW) for proper disposal to the Wayne Transfer Station, located at 110 South Windom Street. HHW items include: lightbulbs, latex and oil-based paints, yard and garden chemicals, oil, cleaning chemicals, pesticides, herbicides, anti-freeze, car batteries, and mercury or mercury-containing devices, including CFLs. Household quantities only. Not accepted: tires, electronics, appliances, PCBs, picric acid, science lab materials, radioactive materials, or biological hazards.

This event is sponsored by Northeast Nebraska RC&D, Nebraska Environmental Trust, Wayne Green Team and Gill Hauling.

Friday, April 20, 10 a.m.: Zero Waste Chamber Coffee, hosted by Wayne Green Team. This Zero Waste Chamber Coffee will be at the Wayne Transfer Station, 110 South Windom Street. Bring your own mug and see demos on what you can and cannot recycle in Wayne. #RecycleRight

Sunday, April 22, 6:30 p.m.: Before the Flood at the Majestic Theatre. Join us on Earth Day at the Majestic Theatre for a free screening of the powerful documentary Before the Flood, a riveting account of the dramatic changes now occurring around the world due to climate change, as well as the actions we can take to prevent catastrophic disruption of life on our planet. See more info at www.beforetheflood.com. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for exhibits, raffles, and discussion, and the 96-minute film begins at 7 p.m. Raffle tickets will be available for various prizes and help raise funds for the WSC Green Team. This free event is hosted by the WSC Green Team, the City of Wayne Green Team, and the A. Jewell Schock Museum of Natural History, with funding from the Nebraska Recycling Council. Bring your own popcorn container and cup to the movie to make it a zero waste event.

"We believe every day is Earth Day, and we know each one of our actions can make an impact on reducing waste and increasing sustainability," Brown said.

For more tips on the Green Path to the Good Life, find the Wayne Green Team on Facebook, Twitter, and www.cityofwayne.org/greenteam.