Graduation dates announced for area high schools

Thirteen years of learning will culminate with the awarding of diplomas at area high schools in the coming weeks.

Seniors at Allen, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, Wayne and Winisde will all take part in graduation ceremonies at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 11.

In Allen, the class of 2019 is made up of 20 students. The graduation ceremony will take place in the Allen gym.

They have chosen "Sometimes you will never know the value of a moment until it becomes a memory." Dr. Seuss.

Their class colors are royal blue, silver and black and the class flower is a rose.

At Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, 29 seniors will be graduating during ceremonies at the L-C-C gym.

"How lucky I am to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard." (Winnie the Pooh) as their class motto.

Class colors are maroon and silver and the rose is the class flower.

Graduation ceremonies for the 71 Wayne High School students will take place in Rice Auditorium on the Wayne State College campus.

The speaker for the 2019 commencement exercises will be Mr. Mark Hanson, who is retiring as Principal at Wayne High School.

The top two students in this year's class will also address those in attendance.

This year's class has chosen "What lies behind us and what lies before us are small matters compared to what lies within us." (Ralph Waldo Emerson)

as the class motto.

The class of 2019 lists their class flower as a yellow rose.

Winside's graduation ceremonies will take place in the school gym for the 10 members of the class of 2019.

Chosen by the students as their class motto is "Sometimes you will never know the value of a moment until it becomes a memory." (Dr. Seuss).

Class colors are black, ming and silver and the class flowers are rose and sunflower.

Graduation ceremonies for the 26 seniors at Wakefield Community Schools will be held Sunday, May 19 at 2:30 p.m. in the high school gym.

The class motto is "I don't know where I'm going from here, but I promise it won't be boring." (David Bowie).

The class of 2019 has chosen yellow as a class color and the sunflower as the class flower.