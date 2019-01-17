Home / News / Governor Ricketts celebrates completed workforce housing project in Wakefield

Governor Ricketts celebrates completed workforce housing project in Wakefield

Thu, 01/17/2019 - 4:26pm Sarah Lentz

Thursday afternoon, Governor Pete Ricketts joined Wayne Community Housing Development Corporation, representatives from Enel Green Power North America, Wakefield Mayor Paul Eaton, Wayne Area Economic Development, corporate partners and community members for a ribbon cutting of the first home finished using LB518 funds. LB518 passed in 2017 and designated funds for workforce housing. The Wakefield project will be home for an employee of Michael Foods and his family.

The Wayne Herald

Mailing Address:
114 Main Street
Wayne, NE 68787
Phone: 402-375-2600
 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to My Wayne News Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here