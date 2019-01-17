Governor Ricketts celebrates completed workforce housing project in Wakefield
Thu, 01/17/2019 - 4:26pm Sarah Lentz
Thursday afternoon, Governor Pete Ricketts joined Wayne Community Housing Development Corporation, representatives from Enel Green Power North America, Wakefield Mayor Paul Eaton, Wayne Area Economic Development, corporate partners and community members for a ribbon cutting of the first home finished using LB518 funds. LB518 passed in 2017 and designated funds for workforce housing. The Wakefield project will be home for an employee of Michael Foods and his family.