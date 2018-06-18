Home / News / Fun had during Winside Old Settlers

Fun had during Winside Old Settlers

Mon, 06/18/2018 - 1:20pm claraosten

With activities ranging from sand volleyball to a poker run, from a car show to a visit to the museum and from face painting to a bouncy house and petting zoo, there was plenty to do in Winside during this year's Old Settlers celebration.

In addition to the fun to be had, the event was a fund-raiser for the Winside P.R.I.D.E. group, which works to raise funds to better the community. New park equipment has been purchased with proceeds from past events.

The Wayne Herald

Mailing Address:
114 Main Street
Wayne, NE 68787
Phone: 402-375-2600
 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to My Wayne News Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here