Fun had during Winside Old Settlers

With activities ranging from sand volleyball to a poker run, from a car show to a visit to the museum and from face painting to a bouncy house and petting zoo, there was plenty to do in Winside during this year's Old Settlers celebration.

In addition to the fun to be had, the event was a fund-raiser for the Winside P.R.I.D.E. group, which works to raise funds to better the community. New park equipment has been purchased with proceeds from past events.