Fugitive apprehended after standoff

Thu, 10/12/2017 - 3:56pm claraosten

On Wednesday evening, Oct. 11, the Wayne County Sheriff's Office attempted to apprehend a fugitive who had an active Madison County arrest warrant.  
The subject, Davion Seizys, ran from law enforcement, barricaded himself in a house, and refused to surrender or exit the residence.  
Resources from the Nebraska State Patrol were utilized to locate and apprehend Seizys.  Seizys was relinquished to the Madison County Sheriff's Office per their warrant.
The Wayne County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Nebraska State Patrol and Hoskins Volunteer Fire and Rescue.

