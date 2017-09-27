Fugitive apprehended after lengthy search

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office initiated a search for a fugitive from South Dakota on Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 26.

The subject had been identified as Nathan Murphree from a previous contact with him earlier that morning. Murphree attempted to elude law enforcement near the intersection of 570 Avenue and 858 Road, approximately six miles west and two north of Wayne.

Resources from the Nebraska State Patrol were requested to search for Murphree after he hid in a cornfield. A helicopter was used in the search. Murphree was located hidden near a creek approximately two miles southeast of Carroll just before 7 p.m. that evening.

The Nebraska State Patrol and the Dixon County Sheriff's Office assisted with the initial search and apprehension of Murphree.

Murphree was not considered to be a threat to the public at any point.