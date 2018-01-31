Free film showing of 'Rancher Farmer Fisherman' planned in Wayne

Nebraska Conservation Education Fund (NCEF) and Wayne State College Wildlife Society Club will be hosting a free showing of Discovery channel’s new documentary Rancher Farmer Fisherman.

The screening will start at 6 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 5 in Connell Hall, Room 131 on the WSC Campus. It is a free event and is open to the public.

Members of NCEF and the Wildlife Society Club will stay after the showing for a discussion with audience members.

This film highlights the importance of land stewardship as it follows the conservation efforts of concerned landowners along the Missouri River. This is a very important and timely documentary that looks for solutions rather than divisions and attempts to take politics out of conservation work.

More information about the film can be found at RancherFarmerFisherman.com.